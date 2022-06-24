Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $801,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

RTX traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.45. 12,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,849. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $137.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

