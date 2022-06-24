WOWswap Price Hits $1.19 on Exchanges (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00005637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $687,274.18 and $11,585.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00128092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00062514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00014043 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.