XR Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 5,977 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. 100,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,717,176. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.27.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

