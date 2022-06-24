XR Securities LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $5.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $416.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,129. The company has a 50-day moving average of $437.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $110.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

