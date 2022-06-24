Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

YRD stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yiren Digital by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Yiren Digital by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Yiren Digital by 152.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.