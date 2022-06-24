Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($36.84) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($68.42) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($43.16) target price on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.00) target price on Zalando in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on Zalando in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Zalando stock opened at €25.54 ($26.88) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($52.48). The company’s 50-day moving average is €35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €51.96.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

