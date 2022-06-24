ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.0277 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 24th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $257,694.54 and approximately $13.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.62 or 0.00326023 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00082430 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00073931 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004493 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

