Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Bar Harbor Trust Services

Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $107.19. 3,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.22 and a 52 week high of $167.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.73.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

