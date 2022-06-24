ZooKeeper Price Up 9.1% This Week (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $193,846.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00129243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00064807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00014136 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 188,824,397 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.