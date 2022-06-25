3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Trading 1.9% Higher

The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.71 and last traded at $21.71. 17,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Printing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in 3D Printing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3D Printing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3D Printing ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 3D Printing ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter.

