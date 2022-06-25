4,880 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Purchased by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,193,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 73,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,662,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $171,895.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at $19,382,652.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $294,262. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDDY. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $70.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.54. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $90.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

