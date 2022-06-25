9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Truist Financial

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.46.

9 Meters Biopharma ( NASDAQ:NMTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

