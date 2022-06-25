A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.45

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 1047938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

AMKBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 22,940.00 to 21,741.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24,300.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

