Abyss Trading 22.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ABYSS)

Abyss (ABYSS) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Abyss has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. Abyss has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and $176,144.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Abyss Coin Profile

ABYSS is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

