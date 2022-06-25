ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.93.

ACAD stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.68. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,726.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,433 shares in the company, valued at $65,812.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $52,085.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,317.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,472 shares of company stock worth $217,476. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,972,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,256,000 after purchasing an additional 750,420 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 177.5% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,156,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,018,000 after purchasing an additional 740,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $16,742,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $16,524,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

