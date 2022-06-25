Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.28 and last traded at $18.28. Approximately 1,472 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 48,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL – Get Rating) by 138.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

