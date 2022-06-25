Adara Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADRA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Adara Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADRA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 414,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,371% from the average daily volume of 28,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Adara Acquisition by 22.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 365,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 67,845 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Adara Acquisition by 14.0% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 161,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adara Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,455,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Adara Acquisition by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 111,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adara Acquisition by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adara Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on searching for businesses in the consumer products industry and related sectors, including those consumer industry businesses in the health and wellness, e-commerce, discretionary spending, and information technology sectors and related channels of distribution.

