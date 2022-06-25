Aeon (AEON) Trading 29.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. Aeon has a total market cap of $807,878.36 and $75.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.0510 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.58 or 0.00593095 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1,494.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.