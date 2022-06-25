Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $98.17 and last traded at $96.36. 1,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 6,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.28.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.49.

About Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF)

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

