Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives $336.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNFGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $336.00.

A number of research firms have commented on DETNF. DNB Markets raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

DETNF opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24. Aker BP ASA has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $41.65.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

