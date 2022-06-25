Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.41 billion and approximately $103.29 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00096825 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000596 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00019172 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00296195 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00053350 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,293,071,822 coins and its circulating supply is 6,899,232,903 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.