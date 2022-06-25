Algorand Reaches One Day Volume of $81.03 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, Algorand has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $2.39 billion and $81.03 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001629 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00096043 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000595 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00019474 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.88 or 0.00291587 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00054125 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008465 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000260 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,293,071,004 coins and its circulating supply is 6,899,232,084 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

