Alien Worlds (TLM) Market Capitalization Reaches $69.37 Million

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $69.37 million and approximately $19.13 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00131178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00072875 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00014687 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using US dollars.

