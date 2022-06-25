Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Receives C$50.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James set a C$53.00 price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total value of C$61,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,445 shares in the company, valued at C$674,245. Also, Director Michael R. Emory purchased 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,856.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 229,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,933,683.84.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$34.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.56. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$32.90 and a 52 week high of C$48.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

