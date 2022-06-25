AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $34,846.11 and $8.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded down 22.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00025946 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

