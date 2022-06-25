Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Amedisys from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $115.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $101.61 and a 52-week high of $276.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.75 and a 200 day moving average of $142.08.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Amedisys by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 3.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

