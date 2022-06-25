American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

AHOTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHOTF opened at $2.64 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $3.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

