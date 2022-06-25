American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARLGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARL opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 0.44. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $23.02.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARLGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 8.97%.

About American Realty Investors (Get Rating)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

