American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARL opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 0.44. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $23.02.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 8.97%.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

