Aminex (LON:AEX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.81

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.76 ($0.01). Aminex shares last traded at GBX 0.77 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,386,548 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £32.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Aminex Company Profile (LON:AEX)
