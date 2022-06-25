Analysts Set Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Price Target at $29.00

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
BHLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Compass Point cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.
In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $31,474,691.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of BHLB stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.07.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $89.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.60%.
About Berkshire Hills Bancorp (Get Rating)
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.