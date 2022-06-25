Analysts Set Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Price Target at $29.00

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

BHLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Compass Point cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $31,474,691.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,995 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $89.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

