Analysts Set Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT at $264.56

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $264.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Biogen by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 103,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $211.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $372.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.92 and its 200 day moving average is $214.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

