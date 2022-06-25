Analysts Set Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) PT at $46.70

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BROS shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

BROS opened at $36.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.91. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $270,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,252,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,709,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $491,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,219,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,906,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,519 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,565,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,030,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

