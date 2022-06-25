Analysts Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) PT at $42.19

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Argus downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen downgraded Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays downgraded Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.36. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 66,145 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Foot Locker by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,363 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after acquiring an additional 243,567 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Foot Locker by 499.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,287 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Foot Locker by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,014 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

