Analysts Set Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Price Target at C$63.86

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$63.86.

HDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$79.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$70.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

TSE:HDI opened at C$28.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of C$27.15 and a 52-week high of C$49.58. The firm has a market cap of C$679.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$31.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.12.

Hardwoods Distribution ( TSE:HDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$0.83. The business had revenue of C$816.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$712.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.25%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.