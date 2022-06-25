Analysts Set ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Target Price at $12.97

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.97.

ING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on ING Groep from €15.90 ($16.74) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €12.70 ($13.37) to €12.80 ($13.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.42) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.26) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of ING opened at $10.36 on Friday. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. On average, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.2452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 70,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 138,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in ING Groep by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 123,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Groep (Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.