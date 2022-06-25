Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08.

APOG stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.98. 1,170,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,138. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.96 million, a PE ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APOG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises (Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.