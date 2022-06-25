Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Trimmed by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,308 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 1.1% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,292,021,000 after purchasing an additional 183,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $97.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.62 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

