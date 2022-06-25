ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.09

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $1.25. ARC Group Worldwide shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 325 shares.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.
ARC Group Worldwide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARCW)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARC Group Worldwide (ARCW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Group Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Group Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.