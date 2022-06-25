Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.54

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.54 and traded as low as C$11.82. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$11.85, with a volume of 235,385 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.53.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82.

In other news, Director Renzo Barazzuol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.35, for a total value of C$66,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,117,267.95.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

