Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.39–$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $127.00 million-$128.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.31 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Asana from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.50.

ASAN stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $21.76. 4,305,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.95. Asana has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Asana will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $112,509.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,119 shares of company stock worth $653,115 in the last three months. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 47.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Asana by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 45.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Asana by 95.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

