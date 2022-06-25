ATB Capital Raises STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$9.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by ATB Capital to C$9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised STEP Energy Services from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised STEP Energy Services from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

TSE STEP opened at C$5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$341.03 million and a P/E ratio of -30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.94. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.32 and a 1-year high of C$5.85.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

