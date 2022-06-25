Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Athira Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $103.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.28.

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kelly A. Romano acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $104,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 14,767 shares of company stock worth $39,723 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 720.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.