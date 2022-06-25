AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.48.

T traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. 47,641,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,185,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.