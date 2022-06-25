Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after purchasing an additional 228,256 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,222,000 after buying an additional 110,764 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,016,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,307,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,777,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.96. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

