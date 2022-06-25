Barclays Downgrades Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Convey Health Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.11.

CNVY stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Convey Health Solutions has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $757.56 million and a PE ratio of -60.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39.

Convey Health Solutions ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Convey Health Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $96.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that Convey Health Solutions will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNVY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Convey Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,885,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Convey Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Convey Health Solutions by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 624,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 173,151 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Convey Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,407,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Convey Health Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

