Barclays Lowers Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $45.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s current price.

WBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,093,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,321,912. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $371,684,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,230,541,000 after buying an additional 2,911,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after buying an additional 2,719,081 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,118,000 after buying an additional 2,263,629 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after buying an additional 1,462,083 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

