Beacon (BECN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $14,617.00

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $352,915.34 and approximately $14,617.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000936 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00127572 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010982 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000234 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

