Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BBGI opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

