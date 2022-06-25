Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of BBGI opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.23.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
