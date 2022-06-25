Beefy.Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00096568 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000592 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00019198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00290607 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00053773 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008385 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

