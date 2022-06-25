Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BLPH. Brookline Capital Management reduced their target price on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Acquisition reduced their price target on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.15. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

